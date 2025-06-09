Dileep's latest film, 'Prince and Family,' is enjoying a successful run in theaters. Recently, the makers celebrated the film's 30th day at the box office and shared some behind-the-scenes footage of vibrant scenes from the movie.

In 'Prince and Family,' Dileep plays the titular role of a fashion designer who takes on the responsibility of his entire household, while his family seeks a suitable suitor for him. Debutant Raniya Raanaa plays Chinju Rani, a social media influencer who marries Prince, though he is uncertain about adapting to her lifestyle.

Raniya made a strong debut as the loud and vibrant Chinju, who holds an upper hand in the relationship. The couple’s wedding is equally lively, with one memorable scene depicting them diving into a small pond together. The makers have unveiled behind-the-scenes footage of Chinju scooping Prince up in her arms and jumping into the pond, much to his surprise.

'Prince and Family' marks Dileep's 150th film and features a talented cast, including Siddique, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manju Pillai, and Bindu Panicker. Dileep's previous films, 'Pavi Caretaker' and 'Thankamani,' did not perform well at the box office.

