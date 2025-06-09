Actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father, Chacko, was laid to rest on Monday morning. The funeral took place at 10 am at the Carmel Matha Church in Mundur. His body had been brought to the family home in Mundur on Sunday evening from Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur and was placed for public viewing at 9 am on Monday.

Shine and his mother, Mariya arrived from the hospital just ahead of the viewing. Both were brought in on stretchers — Shine is recovering from fractures to his left shoulder, and his mother has suffered a serious hip injury.

Shine’s mother had not been told about her husband’s death. She had been under the impression that he was still in the ICU. It was only after reaching home that she learned the truth. The moment she saw her husband for the final time was deeply emotional, leaving those around her heartbroken.

Shine sustained three fractures below his left shoulder and a minor spinal fracture. He is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery following the funeral. Doctors have said he could be discharged within three days after the procedure, but will need around six weeks of rest to fully recover.

His mother’s condition is more critical. Along with the hip fracture and displacement, she has also sustained a head injury. While doctors have ruled out immediate danger, they have advised two months of complete rest.

Shine’s sisters, Sumi and Ria, have flown in from New Zealand to be with the family during this difficult time.