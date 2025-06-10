Dileep’s latest film 'Prince and Family' is all set for its digital premiere. The movie, which hit theatres on May 9, has performed well at the box office, drawing large family audiences. It is reportedly Dileep’s highest-grossing film since his 2017 hit Ramaleela. The film will start streaming on ZEE5 from June 20, 2025, at 12 am.

Prince and Family features a strong supporting cast that includes Siddique, Raniya, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Johny Antony, and Manju Pillai.

The story revolves around Prince Chakkalakkal (played by Dileep), the eldest son in a family based in rural central Travancore, Kerala. Prince is a responsible and well-known bridal boutique owner in his late 30s. Despite being seen as an ideal match, he remains unmarried.

With his two younger brothers already settled with their own families, Prince begins to feel mounting pressure to find a suitable partner, setting the stage for a heartwarming family drama.