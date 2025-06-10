Tamil director and actor R Parthiban's recent comments about veteran actress Suhasini have taken her fans and the audience by surprise. He mentioned that Suhasini is very proud of her beauty and shared that she called him to inform him that she has turned 50. While everyone praises Suhasini's acting skills, Parthiban's remarks highlight another aspect of her personality. However, she takes the most pride in her beauty.

One day, she called me and said, “Parthiban, today I turned 50.” Most women would never disclose their true age after they turn 28. If a woman openly shares her real age at 50, it shows that her pride stems from her self-perceived beauty. Suhasini's confidence lies in her belief that she remains extremely beautiful even at the age of 50,” Parthiban remarked during the trailer launch of the movie 'Verdict'.

He plays the lead role in the film, which is directed by Krishna Shankar. Suhini also has a significant role in the movie, alongside other actors such as Varalaxmi, Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyulekha, and Prakash Mohandas.