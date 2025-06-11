Actor Dhanush, who stars alongside Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film 'Kuberaa', recently shared a memorable behind-the-scenes experience during the shoot. Speaking at an event in Mumbai to launch the song Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum from the film, Dhanush revealed that he and Rashmika had to shoot in a dumpyard for nearly six to seven hours.

“Rashmika and I shot in a dumpyard for six to seven hours,” Dhanush said, adding with a smile, “Rashmika was alright. She was like, ‘I can’t smell anything.’”

On a more serious note, the actor addressed the speculation that they wore masks during the shoot. “I read a lot of things saying we shot with masks... It wasn’t that big a deal. It was fine. But what struck me was the experience of seeing another side of the world — a side you’re not exposed to when you’re in your comfort zone. You do what’s convenient. You’re protected, at least some of us are. I come from there — from very humble, rooted beginnings. Today, by God’s grace, I’m here. But going back there, seeing that world again, was both enlightening and nostalgic.”

Dhanush also expressed his gratitude for the film, saying it offered him a rare chance to reconnect with the life he once lived. “I’m really thankful to 'Kuberaa' for so many reasons, and taking me back to my childhood was definitely one of them.”

During the event, the actor was also asked about his remarkable ability to avoid being typecast in a career spanning over two decades. Dhanush humbly deflected the praise, comparing himself to a processor.

“I’m just like a processor — like a computer,” he said. “I don’t do much of the hard work. You need data, right? My directors feed me the data. Most of the work is done by them. I just process it. All credit goes to the filmmakers I’ve worked with.”