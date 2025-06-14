After redefining his stardom with 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun appears to be venturing into bold new territory. The actor is reportedly in early discussions with Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph, the director behind the critically acclaimed ‘Minnal Murali’, for what could be a superhero film.

According to a report by Gulte, Basil recently narrated a script to Arjun, who was said to be quite impressed by the concept. While the collaboration is still in the early stages, sources suggest that the project, if it materialises, will be produced under the Geetha Arts banner, led by Allu Aravind, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Though nothing has been confirmed officially, early buzz hints that the story may explore the superhero genre, an area where Basil has already proved his mettle. Social media speculation has even floated the idea that the film could be a reboot of the beloved Indian superhero ‘Shaktimaan’—a project previously rumoured to involve Ranveer Singh. However, other reports suggest it may have simply been a narration, with no firm decisions made yet.

Still, the idea of a potential Basil Joseph–Allu Arjun collaboration has ignited excitement across fan circles. If it does move ahead, it would mark a fresh crossover of creative forces from Telugu and Malayalam cinema—and possibly the birth of a new kind of Indian superhero story.