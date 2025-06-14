It’s been five years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing, but for his sister Shweta Singh Kirti—and countless fans—his memory continues to feel deeply present. Marking his fifth death anniversary on June 14, Shweta turned to Instagram with a tribute that reflected not just grief, but resilience and unwavering belief in the values her brother represented.

Alongside a tribute video, Shweta shared a powerful message urging people to stay hopeful. “No matter what happens,” she wrote, “don’t lose heart and don’t lose faith in God or in goodness.” She also acknowledged the long and complex journey since Sushant’s death in 2020, noting that while the CBI has submitted its investigation report, the family is still in the process of retrieving it.

Sushant’s death on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai residence, initially reported as a suicide, quickly turned into one of the most widely discussed and controversial cases in recent times. Amid a storm of media speculation and public outrage, the case was handed over to the CBI. Since then, Shweta has consistently led the charge in keeping the quest for justice alive, using her platform to call for transparency and truth.

But this year’s message was different. Rather than focusing solely on the case, Shweta emphasized what Sushant stood for in life—hope, kindness, and an unshakeable belief in something greater. It was a quiet but powerful reminder that even in the face of unanswered questions, his legacy continues to inspire.