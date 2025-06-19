Actor Baiju Santhosh, known for his impeccable comic timing both on and off screen, has once again captured the internet’s attention — this time, with a spontaneous remark at a wedding function.
The actor was attending the wedding of director Vinu Kiriyath’s son as a guest. While stepping on stage to congratulate the newlyweds, Baiju was guided by photographers on how to pose for the perfect frame. After he greeted the groom with a handshake, one of the photographers suggested he do the same with the bride.

Baiju, never one to miss a beat, responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “Oh, so I’m here just to do whatever this guy says, is it?”
The humorous quip was captured on camera and later uploaded to Instagram by the photographers themselves. Unsurprisingly, the clip quickly gained traction, with social media users praising Baiju’s trademark humour.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.