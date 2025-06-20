The much-anticipated Telugu thriller 'Kuberaa', starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally hit theatres—and it’s already sparking plenty of conversation. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film dives into a powerful narrative centred around money, power, and morality. While the premise has intrigued many, the overall response has been mixed, with audiences split on its execution.

#Kuberaa review

Wat an movie nd performance.. each n evry scene #Dhanush as lived in his character not only him..each nd evry one just on point. Best have seen in recent tyms. And #Dhanush gonna deserve a national award for sure for spectacular performance pic.twitter.com/fda7jlBBCi — Babu.A.V (@bob_bengalurian) June 20, 2025

However, online reactions seem to tilt positively, especially from netizens who have taken to social media to praise the film. One enthusiastic viewer wrote, “What a movie and performance! Every single scene—#Dhanush has lived in his character. Not just him, everyone was on point. Best I’ve seen in recent times. Dhanush definitely deserves a National Award for this spectacular performance.”

Another fan highlighted the film’s uniqueness, saying, “Totally unique concept and writing, unique acting. DSP’s music and background score are a major plus. Most of the scenes were shot in real locations—you can clearly see the top-notch production values.”

#Kubera : 2nd half > 1st half. Good writing. Its engaging but lengthy duration is the only drawback of the film. #Dhanush , @iamRashmika performance📈 @ThisIsDSP elevated the scenes well💥 Shekar Kamula 👍🏻 Overall a good watch ❤️‍🔥



Ratings : 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/8WHHZafmAH — Parthaaaaaa (@DeiParthaaaaaa) June 20, 2025

Dhanush’s performance seems to be a standout for many. A user commented, “Dhanush’s acting is always marked by sincerity and authenticity. He truly becomes the character.” The actor’s ability to immerse himself in his role has once again earned him widespread admiration.

That said, not all feedback was glowing. A few viewers pointed out some pacing issues. One user shared, “My rating: 2.5/5. The story plot is good, but there’s too much lag. Dhanush is the star of the show, no doubt. Every department delivered—except the editing, which could’ve been tighter.”

With a strong cast, striking visuals, and a socially relevant theme, Kuberaa has made a notable entry into theatres. Whether or not it lives up to everyone’s expectations, it’s certainly sparked discussions—and that’s often the mark of a film worth watching.