The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 (Malayalam)

'Kerala Crime Files' returns for its second season with a new case that brings the focus closer to home. This time, the investigation involves CPO Ambili Raju, raising questions about accountability within the police force. Led by SI Noble, the team works through a complex situation that shifts perspectives on how justice is pursued. The new season continues the series’ steady approach to crime storytelling, offering a fresh angle while maintaining its thoughtful pace.

Streaming on JioHotstar from June 20.

Prince and Family (Malayalam)

The story revolves around Prince Chakkalakkal (played by Dileep), the eldest son in a family based in rural central Travancore, Kerala. Prince is a responsible and well-known bridal boutique owner in his late 30s. Despite being seen as an ideal match, he remains unmarried.

Streaming on ZEE5 from June 20.

Ground Zero (Hindi)

Emraan Hashmi takes the lead in this action-packed film inspired by the real-life story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey. The narrative follows his intense two-year pursuit of terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba. Joining him on screen are Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, who play key roles in this gripping retelling of a high-stakes mission.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 20.

Detective Sherdil (Hindi)

Diljit Dosanjh stars in this upcoming mystery-comedy as an unlikely sleuth drawn into the puzzling death of industrialist Pankaj Bhatti. As he navigates a web of clues and eccentric suspects, the film blends humour with intrigue. The ensemble cast includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas, adding depth and charm to this offbeat whodunit.

Streaming on ZEE5 from June 20.