Actor Irshad Ali has shared an interesting observation about Fahadh Faasil's performance when he runs in movie scenes. The actor who was last seen in the Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum' said Fahadh, is already running ahead in his career and is a pan-Indian star.

“It is quite interesting to watch the scenes in which Fahadh Faasil runs. Aymanam Sidharthan in 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha' presses one hand on his chest while sprinting fast. He holds on to something important in his pocket while running.

Meanwhile, in 'Njan Prakashan,' he runs by flipping the hands back and forth as if his life depended on it. The selfishness of that character could be clearly noted in the way he runs in that scene. Harikrishnan who is obsessed with cleanliness in 'North 24 Kaatham' holds his bag close to his chest while rotating his other hand. In 'Iyyobinte Pusthakam,' Aloshi refuses to give up and pursues his enemies bearing guns on both his hands. Every run is unique although it is the same person who runs in these scenes.

We had run together in a scene in 'Mariyam Mukku' and I still remember it as if it had happened just yesterday. I can still hear how we panted after we had shot the scene. The love and support that you shower whenever we meet is enough to fill me with renewed energy. His path had not just been of success and achievements. Those paths also had stories of failures, struggle, and redemption. As I write this note, I remember that the title of his next movie is Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira. My dear ‘runner’, I hope you continue running, with more strength and resilience. RUN FAFA RUN!," wrote Irshad.