Nandita Shankara reacts to sexual offender Savad's arrest. 'Justice after two years'
Actress and model Nandita Shankara (Mastani) has reacted quite uniquely to the arrest of Vadakara native Savad for alleged sexual misconduct in a KSRTC bus. She drew attention to the incident by sharing the reactions of other people to Savad’s arrest in her Instagram story. Savad was arrested in a similar case in 2023 too. The case grabbed notoriety when the All Kerala Men’s Association gave Savad, who was out on bail, a public welcome and adorned him with a garland.
“Justice after two years of victim shaming and character assassination,” read a note in a story shared by Nandita. Meanwhile, Nandita poked fun at the Men’s Association that had supported Savad. A video reportedly of Nandita celebrating Savad’s arrest by bursting firecrackers has also been shared on social media.
Savad was once again arrested for allegedly harassing a woman on a KSRTC bus to Malappuram on June 14. The woman had lodged a police complaint when the bus had reached Thrissur. Savad was taken into police custody on Friday evening.