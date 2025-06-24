Poornima Indrajith recently shared heartwarming birthday photos of her younger daughter, Nakshatra, celebrating her milestone 16th birthday. Marking the occasion with the caption “Sweet Sixteen,” Poornima wrote on social media: "This is sweet sixteen, birthday wishes to you, Nachummaa!"

Indrajith Sukumaran also joined in the celebration, posting an adorable throwback picture of Nakshatra from her childhood. His caption read: "The coolest kid from day 1, happy birthday, Pookie!" Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also extended his birthday wishes to Nakshatra.

Nakshatra, the second daughter of Indrajith and Poornima, made her acting debut in 2017 with the Prithviraj-starrer 'Tiyaan', where she played the daughter of her father’s character.

She later earned a Film Critics Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance in the short film 'Lalanna’s Song'. In addition to acting, Nakshatra has also explored playback singing. She lent her voice alongside her sister Prarthana for the Mammootty film 'The Great Father'.