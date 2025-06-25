Actor Baiju Santhosh has dismissed recent social media rumours suggesting a verbal altercation between him and veteran actor Mohanlal during the general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Speaking in an exclusive interview with Manorama Online, Baiju clarified that the reports circulating online are baseless and misleading.

“Some news has been doing the rounds on social media, and I fail to understand why certain people are spreading false information without knowing the truth,” Baiju said. “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made.”

Baiju explained that he was attending AMMA’s general body meeting after a gap of three years and had arrived late. By the time he joined the meeting, Mohanlal had already completed his speech. According to Baiju, he was unaware that it had already been decided that the current committee, including President Mohanlal, would step down and that a new committee would be elected.

“I was not informed about the decision prior to my speech. In fact, I wished for Mr. Mohanlal to continue in his role. I didn’t know that he had expressed a desire to step down,” he said.

Referring to his controversial remarks during the meeting, Baiju clarified that his statements were taken out of context. “I asked the members, ‘If you support this committee, please raise your hands. Isn’t it good to continue as things are now? Let this committee continue for another two years.’ I was clearly speaking in support of the current committee,” he emphasised.

Baiju concluded by expressing his disappointment at how his words and Mohanlal’s response were misinterpreted and circulated inaccurately online.