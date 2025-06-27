Film Employees Federation of Kerala director union president Renji Panicker has criticised the Central Board of Film Certification's stance on the Malayalam film 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala'. The director, in a press meet held in Kochi on Friday, said filmmakers in India will have to replace names with numbers if censorship issues persist. The CBFC had recently denied certification to the Suresh Gopi-starrer, asking the filmmakers to remove the name of the titular character in the movie.

According to Renji, there has been a lot of intervention by the Censor Board in recent times, which has affected people's creative freedom. He also said it was important for filmmakers to raise their voices against such trends.

Renji along with FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan also demanded that the CBFC review its guidelines regarding films. B Unnikrishnan said the various film bodies in the state will stage a protest against the censorship norms by the CBFC at its regional office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The filmmakers also said they will file a writ petition against the CBFC regarding the censorship against films prevailing in the country.