Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh have always shared a warm friendship, cheering each other during each milestone. Now, the two are setting serious friendship goals and recently posted a photo of themselves enjoying lunch together. Samantha shared that the two 'sat down for lunch but stood up at sunset,' indicating that they spent a relaxed weekend catching up about each other's lives.

Samantha wore a black evening dress while Keerthy looked elegant in green. Samantha also shared a couple of photos where she can be seen hitting the gym and also undergoing a few therapies to beat inflammation. She captioned the pic: What we choose to speak about becomes what we shape.

Many people were happy to see Keerthy and Samantha with users gushing: Too much talent in one frame. Another person commented: Madhuravani and Savitriiiiii yet again. Samantha and Keerthy worked together in the critically-acclaimed film 'Mahanati'. Keerthy played yesteryear actress Savitri, while Samantha appeared as a journalist who tries to dig deeper into Savitri's past.

