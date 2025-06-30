Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan team up for the upcoming film 'Sarzameen', directed by Kayoze Irani and produced under Karan Johar’s banner. A teaser for the film was recently released, offering a brief look at the characters and setting.

The visuals hint at a grounded drama set in Kashmir, with Prithviraj appearing as a soldier and Kajol as his wife. Their journey seems to involve emotional and personal challenges before Ibrahim Ali Khan’s character enters the story. Ibrahim, who was earlier seen in 'Nadaniyaan', plays a role that stands in contrast to theirs, reportedly that of a young terrorist.

The film appears to explore themes like personal loss, national duty, and the tension that arises in conflict zones, all told through the lens of its central characters.

'Sarzameen' is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 25.