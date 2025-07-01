Vismaya Mohanlal who is the younger child of Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is all set to make her acting debut in Malayalam cinema. Ashirvad Cinemas, known for producing blockbusters like 'Narasimham', 'Ravanaprabhu' and 'Drishyam', shared the update on social media. The film titled 'Thudakkam' will be directed by '2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph.

Vismaya's elder brother Pranav entered the industry in 2018 with the Jeethu Joseph directorial 'Aadhi' and went on to act in a few films, including 'Irupathiyonnam Noottandu', and 'Varshangalkku Sesham'. He won hearts with his portrayal of Arun Neelakandan in Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Hridayam'.

Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut.



With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter.



Though Mohanlal has spoken about his children's interests, he has never revealed much about their plans to act in films. Vismaya and Pranav, according to him, were always given the freedom to choose a career of their own. Vismaya is an artist who loves painting and writing. She has released her own collection of poems under the title 'Grains of Stardust'. Apart from her creative ventures, Vismaya is also passionate about martial arts and has studied Muay Thai.