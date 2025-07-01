This week brings a diverse mix of films across languages and genres, catering to every kind of moviegoer. From a chaotic road trip comedy in Malayalam to a heartfelt family story in Tamil, a multi-layered romance set in the heart of the city in Hindi, and the return of prehistoric thrills in Hollywood’s latest dino adventure — there’s plenty to look forward to on the big screen. Here’s a quick look at the key releases: ‘Dheeran’, ‘3BHK’, ‘Metro… In Dino’, and ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’.

Dheeran (Malayalam)

Directed by Devadath Shaji, ‘Dheeran’ is a vibrant blend of action, comedy, and drama, featuring a stellar cast including Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K. Jayan, Vineeth, Jagadish, Sudheesh, and Ashokan. The film centres on Eldhose, a well-meaning village simpleton whose journey takes a chaotic turn during a seemingly harmless road trip. What begins as an innocent outing spirals into a chain of comic misadventures, as hidden truths and unexpected twists unfold along the way.

3BHK (Tamil)

‘3BHK’, directed by Sri Ganesh and based on a short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam, is a simple and relatable slice-of-life drama that follows Prabhu and his middle-class family as they work toward their goal of buying a three-bedroom flat in the city. With performances by Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, and Meetha Raghunath, the film captures the small joys and everyday challenges of chasing a long-held dream.

Metro… In Dino (Hindi)

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Metro... In Dino’ brings together a collection of love stories set in the fast-paced world of urban life. With an impressive ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film takes a closer look at the complexities, surprises, and quiet moments that define modern relationships in the city.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (English)

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ marks the seventh chapter in the legendary Jurassic Park franchise, this time helmed by director Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. Set five years after the events of ‘Dominion’, the story follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert agent, along with Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), as they head to an isolated island in search of dinosaur DNA that could revolutionise medicine. But their mission quickly turns into a fight for survival, as the island holds unexpected threats and terrifying mutations.