The sequel to the Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Marco,' has not yet been dropped, if the latest reports are any indicator. Producers of the film Cubes Entertainments recently revealed that the film is still on the cards. The revelation comes amids recent claims by Unni Mukundan that the sequel plans have been dropped.

The production company Cube Entertainments revealed their plans for a sequel while replying to a comment on social media demanding a second part. “You should make Marco 2. If Cubes Entertainments can’t do it, then you should sell the rights to another production team. Marco is an amazing movie, its sequel is one of the most awaited movies,” wrote one user on social media.

Thanking the audience for their love and support, Cubes Entertainment claimed exclusive rights of 'Marco.' “Thank you for the overwhelming love and support for Marco. Discussions regarding the Marco series are still not over yet. Cubes Entertainments exclusively owns all rights to the Marco, and we firmly believe the journey of Marco holds immense potential. Please note: We are not open to transferring or sharing the rights of this franchise,” wrote Cubes Entertainment.

'Marco' directed by Haneef Adeni had collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film that was released in Kerala on December 20 was certified A by the censor board. Despite this, the movie managed to win the hearts of pan-Indian audience. 'Marco' had an impressive cast of Jagadish, Sidhique, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhansingh, Abimanyu Thilakan and Yukti Tareja. The movie which was marketed as the most violent Indian film enjoyed an overwhelming theatrical run outside Kerala too.

The crew had promised a sequel to the movie after Marco became a huge success. However, recently, its lead star Unni Mukundan dismissed the possibility of a potential sequel. Unni had confirmed that plans to make Marco 2 has been dropped as a reply to an Instagram comment. “Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity,” Unni had written.