The teaser of the upcoming mass comedy film ‘Bha. Bha. Ba.’, starring Dileep in the lead role, has been released. Backed by a big-budget production, the teaser hints at a fun-filled entertainer with all the elements of a commercial crowd-puller. It also suggests that Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan play significant roles in the story.

Titled ‘Bha. Bha. Ba.’ — short for Bhayam, Bhakti, Bahumaanam (Fear, Devotion, Respect) — the film is directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The screenplay has been penned by celebrity couple Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Adding to the excitement, there are rumours that Mohanlal will be making a special cameo appearance in the film.

The ensemble cast features Siddharth Bharathan, Baiju Santhosh, Balu Varghese, Ashokan, G. Suresh Kumar, Nobi, Senthil Krishna, Redin Kingsley, Shinz, Sharanya Ponvannan, Dhanashree, and Lanka Lakshmi.