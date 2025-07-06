Actor Anand has opened up about his regrets over playing a background character in the film 'Christian Brothers'. In a recent interview with Milestone Makers, Anand admitted that he feels guilty about taking on a role he now sees as insignificant.

The admission came when he was asked what comes to mind when he hears the name 'Christian Brothers'. Anand said he often wonders why he agreed to be part of the film at all. He explained that the role was essentially just to stand behind Mohanlal and that he has since questioned his decision to take it up. However, because he had already committed to the project, he chose to complete it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that the experience became unpleasant when the shoot, initially scheduled for ten days, stretched to twenty. When he asked for appropriate compensation for the extra days, the situation turned sour. Anand recalled that during the shoot, Biju Menon had asked him why he was doing such roles—something Anand still remembers clearly, though he isn’t sure if Biju Menon does.

In 'Christian Brothers', Anand played Ranjith, the right-hand man of underworld don Christy, played by Mohanlal. Actor Niyas also appeared as another associate in the gang.

Though Anand is primarily active in Tamil and Telugu cinema, he has played several notable roles in Malayalam as well. His negative characters in films like 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'The Tiger', and 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu' were especially well received and showcased a more impactful side of his acting range.