Actor Tini Tom has issued an apology after facing backlash for his remarks about the late Malayalam cinema icon Prem Nazir. In a recent interview, Tini had claimed that during his final years, Prem Nazir would visit the homes of fellow actors Adoor Bhasi and Bahadoor and cry due to a lack of opportunities. The comment drew strong criticism from both the public and industry veterans, many of whom called it factually inaccurate and deeply disrespectful.

Among those who responded was dubbing artist and actress Bhagyalakshmi, who released a video refuting Tini’s claims. She stated that she had seen Nazir regularly during his later years and that he had been content and well-supported by his family. She also emphasized that Tini’s words were painful to those who had known and loved the legendary actor personally.

In light of the criticism, Tini took to social media to clarify his side and apologise. He stated that his comments had been taken out of context and that he had never intended to insult or belittle Prem Nazir. According to Tini, the information he shared in the interview was something he had heard from a senior industry figure, who has now denied saying it. He admitted that if he had made a mistake by repeating it, he was truly sorry.

In the video, Tini said he had seen the news late and was surprised to learn that his words were being interpreted as a disrespectful remark about Nazir. He added that Prem Nazir is admired across the world as the “God of Malayalam cinema” and that he too is a devoted fan of the legendary actor.

Tini explained that the portion of the interview in question had been trimmed and misrepresented. He clarified that he had no direct knowledge of Nazir’s final years and had only shared what was passed on to him. He stressed that his intention was never to belittle or insult, and that legends like Prem Nazir should always be treated with the utmost respect.

He also pointed out that he often attends the funerals of senior actors to pay his respects and that he holds deep admiration for the greats of Malayalam cinema. He said he lives by the principle that no one should be hurt by words, and that he never intended to cause pain “in thought, word, or deed.”

“If anything I said caused harm,” Tini concluded, “I sincerely apologise.”