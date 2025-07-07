Ahaana Krishna shed tears of joy as she welcomed her sister Diya's son Neeom into the world. The actor known for her work in films like 'Luka' and 'Nyan Steve Lopez' said she has never cried happy tears but that changed with the birth of her nephew.

"I’ve often wondered to myself if I would ever get to experience tears of joy. Tears for me had so far been an expression reserved for sadness or anger. Happiness has never been able to bring tears to me. Yesterday on the 5th of July at 7.16 PM, my sister gave birth to her son and I saw him come into this world. I saw the magical and surreal miracle that human birth is.

Just when I thought I didn’t have it in me to share my life with a new member, Neeom made his way into our lives and surprised me in more ways than one. For the first time in my life, I experienced the bliss in tears of joy and here I am, hopelessly in love and already obsessed with this adorable, tiny bundle of joy and calmness. I already love his tiny feet, his smell, his lips and his eyes and I can’t wait to fall in love with everything about him in the years to come! NEEOM ( Our Omy ) is here (sic)," she wrote. Diya, who is Ahaana's younger sister is popularly known as Ozy. She has now nicknamed her son Omy.