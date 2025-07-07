Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has strongly denied comedian Tini Tom’s recent claim that he shared stories about late Malayalam cinema legend Prem Nazir. The controversy erupted after Tini stated in an interview that Prem Nazir died heartbroken, reportedly crying in his final days over a lack of film offers — a claim he attributed to Maniyanpilla Raju.

In response, Raju clarified his stance during a phone conversation with director Alappuzha Ashraf, who later released the audio clip on his YouTube channel. In the call, Raju distanced himself from the comments and criticised Tini Tom for dragging his name into it.

“Tini has never even met Nazir sir,” Raju is heard saying in the recording.

“I’ve acted alongside him in 10 to 15 films. In every interview and speech, I’ve always said the same thing — I’ve never met a more divine person in my life. I continue to attend the annual events held in his memory and speak there.”

Raju didn’t mince words when expressing his displeasure over Tini’s statement.

“This isn’t the first time Tini Tom has landed in controversy because of his careless remarks. Why speak badly about such a great man? Nazir sir is no longer with us — he was a god-like figure and still holds the record for the most lead roles. I would never say what Tini has claimed. There are people who adore Nazir sir so much, they might even turn against Tini for this,” he added.

“Tini should apologise and withdraw his statement. I’ve heard that cases have already been filed. Everyone who knows me knows I would never speak that way. I’ve written about Nazir sir many times. But some people forget everything once they act in a couple of films — that’s just wrong.”

Tini Tom’s remarks quickly drew criticism online, especially from fans of Prem Nazir. Facing mounting backlash, the actor-comedian issued a public apology through a video shared on social media.

“I could never knowingly speak in a way that disrespects a legendary figure like Prem Nazir,” Tini said in the video.

“I had no intention — in thought, word, or deed — to hurt anyone. If my words caused pain, I sincerely apologise.”

Prem Nazir, widely regarded as one of the greatest stars in Malayalam cinema, continues to be remembered with reverence. Maniyanpilla Raju, a contemporary and co-star in several of Nazir’s films, has long spoken highly of him — making this controversy particularly sensitive for those who value the late actor’s legacy.