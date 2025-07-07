It’s been 13 years since the release of 'Thattathin Marayathu', the romantic drama directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and starring Nivin Pauly and Isha Talwar. The film was a massive hit among audiences, particularly the youth, and played a major role in establishing Nivin Pauly as a romantic hero of the decade.

Marking the occasion, Nivin took to social media to share a few throwback stills from the film, captioning the post “Throwback Thattam.” The photos instantly sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, who flooded the comments with heartfelt memories of the movie.

One fan reminisced, “I was just 12 when this movie released… and now I’m 24. All I remember is the effort I used to put in just to catch the first dialogue of ‘Anuragathin Velayil’ — ‘Payyanur colleginte varaanthayiloode…’ Back then, the only way to rewatch was to wait patiently for the song to air on TV. And sometimes… I’d just act in front of the mirror as Ayisha, draping a white dupatta around me like her. Thank you @vineeth84 and the entire team for making my teenage days so beautiful.”

Another user simply wrote, “Re-release please,” while a third commented, “The kind of waves ‘Thattathin Marayathu’ created, uff.”

Released in 2012, 'Thattathin Marayathu' follows the story of Vinod, a carefree Hindu boy from Thalassery, who falls for Ayesha, a reserved Muslim girl from a conservative family. Told through a non-linear narrative that opens with Vinod’s arrest, the film gradually unravels the events that led to that moment.

As Vinod pursues Ayesha with sincerity and innocence, the film gently examines how religion, societal norms, and personal convictions shape young love. With its endearing lead performances, Vineeth’s fresh storytelling, and Shaan Rahman’s unforgettable soundtrack, 'Thattathin Marayathu' quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Today, it continues to be remembered as a modern classic in Malayalam cinema.