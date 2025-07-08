To the delight of Malayali moviegoers, superstar Jayaram will be sharing screen space with his son Kalidas in a Malayalam movie almost after 22 years. The title poster of 'Ashakal Aayiram' was released by the crew. The movie penned by Aravind Rajendran and Jude Anthany Joseph is directed by G Prajith whose previous directorial outing was the superhit Nivin Pauly starrer 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie.' Meanwhile, the movie is bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan for the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Jude Anthany Joseph is also the creative director of Ashakal Aayiram.

Kalidas had won the hearts of the audience as a child artist, delivering impressive performances in blockbuster movies like 'Kochu Kochu Santhashangal' and 'Ente Veedu Appuntem.' Interestingly, he had acted alongside his father in these movies. Malayali audience has been waiting for this superhit father–son duo to return to the silver screen even after Kalidas began donning hero roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashakal Aayiram boasts of an impressive crew of talented technicians and writers. Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen are the co-producers while Krishnamoorthy is the executive producer. Shaji Kumar will be cranking the camera. The project designer of the movie is Badusha and the editor is Shafeeq P V. Sanal Dev has composed the songs. Nimesh Thanur will be handling the art department. The actors will be wearing the outfits designed by Arun Manohar while makeup is by Hassan Vandoor. Baby Panicker is the chief associate. Ten Point has handled the publicity design. Pratheesh Sekhar is the PRO.

The crew stated that the latest updates of 'Ashakal Aayiram' will be shared on social media. Meanwhile, Sree Gokulam Movies is bankrolling several Malayalam and Tamil movies that have high artistic value and stars some of the leading actors of South India. Killer, the pan-Indian movie directed by SJ Soorya, 'Ottakomban' starring Suresh Gopi, Kathanar with Jayasurya playing the titular role, Dileep starrer 'Bha. Bha. Bha' and 'Ashakal Aayiram' are some of the movies that are currently under production.