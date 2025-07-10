Director B Unnikrishnan has questioned the Censor Board's reasoning for seeking a change in the protagonist's name in the upcoming Suresh Gopi film 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala'. The CBFC, in an affidavit, had stated that the title character is cross-examined by a defence lawyer belonging to another religion, who asks her many objectionable questions, such as whether she used drugs to enhance sexual pleasure, if she has watched pornographic videos, and whether she had a boyfriend, etc. Such a portrayal can disrupt public order, the CBFC asserted.

Unnikrishnan lashed out against the CBFC's 'strange' argument, questioning how it was possible to make such statements in today's age and time. "The CBFC has shamelessy argued that a woman who has been sexually abused cannot be named Janaki. It also goes on to point out that she is being cross-examined by a lawyer from another religion. Which age and time are we living in," he asked.

He also said going by the CBFC's logic, it would be impossible for the laywer Haris Beeran who appeared as the counsel for the 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala ' filmmakers, to take up a case of a woman named Janaki in the future because he is a Muslim.