While Jana Nayagan and Parashakthi await new release dates, there are a few films that audiences can enjoy in theatres this week. Here’s a look at the upcoming releases.

Pennu Case (Malayalam) – January 10

'Pennu Case' is a comedy-drama directed by Febin Sidharth, starring Nikhila Vimal in the lead role. Nikhil, Hakim Shahjahan, Aju Varghese, and Ramesh Pisharody play key supporting roles. The screenplay has been co-written by Rashmi Radhakrishnan and Febin Sidharth, promising a mix of humour and engaging storytelling for the weekend audience.

Velleppam (Malayalam) – January 9

Directed by Praveen Raj Pookkadan, 'Velleppam' is a comedy-drama featuring Noorin Shereef, Shine Tom Chacko, and Roma in lead roles. Scripted by Jeevan Lal and produced by Jose Chakkalakal, the film offers another Malayalam option for viewers looking for light-hearted entertainment.

The Raja Saab (Telugu) – January 9

Prabhas stars in 'The Raja Saab', a mix of comedy, romance, and supernatural fun. Teasers suggest a star-driven spectacle with laughs and thrills. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar join him in key roles. With its blend of mass entertainment and light horror elements, the film promises a colourful and larger-than-life January opening for Telugu audiences.