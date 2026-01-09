Various film organisations in Kerala have announced a token strike on January 22, citing unresolved issues affecting the Malayalam film industry. As part of the protest, theatres across the state will remain closed and film shootings will be suspended.

Kerala Film Chamber secretary Anil Thomas said the industry is grappling with mounting financial losses and that repeated representations submitted to the government have not received any official response so far. He added that several unresolved issues continue to place pressure on filmmakers and producers.

The Producers Association has also extended its support to the strike, stating that the government has ignored key demands raised by the film sector. Among the major concerns highlighted by industry bodies is the issue of double taxation, which they say has created an unfair burden on Malayalam cinema. “No other industry is subjected to this kind of double taxation,” Anil Thomas said.

Film bodies are also seeking relief in electricity charges and the introduction of a single-window clearance system to streamline permissions and facilitate film shoots across the state.

Producers Association vice-president Suresh Kumar said the industry expects these issues to be addressed before the upcoming state budget. “If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to continue the protest indefinitely,” he said.