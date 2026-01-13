Aju Varghese’s new look in the upcoming movie ‘Pluto’ has become a talking point on social media. The actor sports a tonsured head for his role in the film. Meanwhile, audiences have been commenting that Aju resembles Jamban from the popular Malayalam comic ‘Jambanum Thumbanum.’ In ‘Pluto,’ Aju will be essaying the role of Tiger Thampi.

‘Pluto,’ starring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in the lead roles, is a science-fiction alien comedy. This marks the second directorial venture of Adithyan Chandrasekhar after Enkilum Chandrike. The film is bankrolled by Reju Kumar and Reshmi Reju under the banner of Orchid Films International. The movie also boasts an impressive cast including Aju Varghese, Arsha Baiju, Dinesh Prabhakar, Vineeth Thattil, Subin Tarzan, Nihal, Saheer Muhammad, Thushara Pillai, Sachin Joseph, and Nimna Fathoomi.

Althaf Salim appears as an alien who lands on Earth in ‘Pluto.’ The film is a comedy entertainer that narrates how the alien manages to live among humans. The makers hope that Pluto will become another milestone in the alien-comedy genre, which is rarely explored in Malayalam cinema.

Meanwhile, Adithyan Chandrasekhar is also directing Multiverse Manmadhan, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Adithyan, who gained popularity through his entertaining web series aired on Karikku, is known for his unique ideas and creativity.

Jayakrishnan RK serves as the executive producer of the movie, while cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sharma. The story and screenplay of Pluto are penned by Niyas Muhammad. Arcado has composed the music, with editing by Sanat Shivaraj. The creative producers are Ananthu Suresh and Kishore R Krishnan. Arjunan is the chief associate director, while Noufal Salim is the associate director.

Javed Chembu is credited as the production controller, Pakku Karithara as the production manager, and Rakhil as the production designer. Makeup is done by Ronex Xavier, with costumes by Stephy Xavier. Sound design is handled by Shankaran AS and KC Sidharthan, while sound mixing is done by Vishnu Sujathan. Flying Pluto and Stunt Apiens serve as the VFX designers. Sunny Thazhuthala is the finance controller. Stills are captured by Amal C Sadar, designs are by Ten Points, and AS Dinesh is the PRO of the movie.