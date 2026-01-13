Actor, filmmaker and producer Dhanush has joined the growing list of voices praising the Malayalam thriller ‘Eko’, calling the film a “masterpiece.” Sharing his thoughts on X on Tuesday, Dhanush went a step further by singling out actor Biana Momin for her performance, describing it as “world class” and worthy of the highest recognition.

“‘Eko’, the Malayalam film, is a masterpiece. Actor Biana Momin deserves all the highest honours. World class performance,” Dhanush wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is not the only prominent name to have applauded the film in recent days. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik had earlier shared his appreciation for both ‘Eko’ and ‘Ponman’ on social media. While praising Basil Joseph’s performance in ‘Ponman’, Karthik also lauded director Dinjith Ayyathan’s craft in ‘Eko’.

EKO the Malayalam film is a masterpiece. Actor Biana momin deserves all the highest honours. World class performance. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 13, 2026

“Two high-quality movies I’ve watched this last week — ‘Ponman’ and ‘Eko’. Unreal acting from Basil Joseph in ‘Ponman’. You literally live the movie through him, with solid support from the rest of the cast,” Karthik wrote, before turning his attention to ‘Eko’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the film stood out for its cinematography, locations and unique storytelling, crediting Dinjith Ayyathan for weaving the elements together seamlessly. “Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether,” Karthik noted, encouraging filmmakers to continue creating such impactful work.

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, ‘Eko’ features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu and Biana Momin in key roles. The film’s story, screenplay and dialogues were written by Bahul Ramesh, who also served as its cinematographer. Music was composed by Mujeeb Majeed, with editing by Sooraj E S.