Actor Naslen is set to return to the big screen with his next release, ‘Mollywood Times’, which has now locked its theatrical release date. The film, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak of ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ fame, is slated to hit cinemas on May 15.

While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, ‘Mollywood Times’ has been generating steady buzz ever since its first-look poster was unveiled. The visuals and the title have sparked speculation that the film could offer a sharp, self-aware take on the Malayalam film industry, adding to the curiosity around the project.

Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film is written by Ramu Sunil, who previously co-wrote the Asif Ali-starrer ‘Rekhachithram’. With Naslen riding a strong run of successful films and several high-profile projects in the pipeline, expectations are high for the actor’s latest outing.

The May 15 release date is shaping up to be a competitive one at the box office. ‘Mollywood Times’ will arrive in theatres alongside two other major releases, ‘Athiradi’ and ‘Kattalan’. While ‘Athiradi’ features a star-studded cast led by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan, ‘Kattalan’ has Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead, setting the stage for an eventful weekend for Malayalam cinema.