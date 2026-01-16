Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is poised to make his debut in Mollywood with the upcoming film ‘Khalifa,’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The announcement of Neil’s entry was made by the filmmakers on social media to mark his birthday. Directed by Vysakh, ‘Khalifa’ is a gripping thriller centered around gold smuggling. Prithviraj Sukumaran welcomed Neil Nitin Mukesh to the Malayalam film industry with the message: "Happy birthday, Neil Nitin Mukesh! Welcome to the Malayalam film industry!"

Prithviraj plays Aamir Ali in the film. His character triggered a lot of interest after the actor shared a glimpse video from the movie during his birthday last year. Though the movie was first announced in 2022, it later went on the floors in 2025. The first schedule began in London on August 6, following which Prithviraj returned to India. Veteran actor Mohanlal also plays a pivotal role in the movie as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, a powerful figure in the underworld.

The film is penned by Jinu Abraham who had previously written scripts for ‘Adam Joan’ and ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, among others. Jomon T John’s is handling the cinematography, while the music is by Jakes Bejoy. Chaman Chacko is editing the movie, while Mashar Hamza is the film’s costume designer. Yannick Ben is choreographing for the movie. This is Prithviraj's second film in over 15 years with Vysakh after their superhit collaboration 'Pokkiri Raja' and will be his next with writer Jinu V Abraham, who had scripted 'Kaduva'.