It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Kalamkaval (Malayalam)

Mammootty’s much-discussed Malayalam film ‘Kalamkaval’ follows the trail of a ruthless criminal who commits a string of murders while carefully concealing his identity. At the centre of the narrative is Jayakrishnan, a relentless police officer tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of women from a village, a case that slowly unravels into something far more sinister.

Streaming on SonyLIV from January 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

120 Bahadur (Hindi)

Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama brings to life the Battle of Rezang La. The film follows Major Shaitan Singh, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, and 120 brave soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who stood their ground at the crucial Rezang La pass. Battling extreme sub-zero conditions and facing an overwhelming onslaught of nearly 3,000 Chinese troops, the unit fought against impossible odds in one of the Indian Army’s most heroic last stands.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 16.

The Rip (English)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for the high-stakes crime thriller 'The Rip'. Based on true events, the film follows an elite Miami narcotics team whose routine raid on a rundown cartel stash house leads to the discovery of millions in cash. What begins as a standard operation soon spirals into suspicion and scrutiny, forcing the team to confront where their loyalties truly lie.

Streaming on Netflix from January 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (English)

After the much-awaited fifth season of Stranger Things dropped, Netflix turns the spotlight inward with a behind-the-scenes documentary on its making. Directed by Martina Radwan, One Last Adventure takes viewers deep into the journey behind the finale, tracing everything from the last table reads to the Duffer Brothers’ discussions over Eleven’s future.

Streaming on Netflix from January 12.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (Hindi)

Neeraj Pandey’s Indian crime thriller features Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp-minded customs officer leading a handpicked elite task force. Stationed at the frontlines of airport security, the team goes after global smuggling rings, exposing concealed luxury goods and the wider criminal networks pulling the strings.

Streaming on Netflix from January 14.