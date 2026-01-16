Sai Pallavi is set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Junaid Khan in the romantic drama ‘Ek Din’. The makers have released the film’s first teaser, offering a glimpse into a soft, emotion-led love story, and announcing its theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

The teaser leans into intimacy rather than spectacle. Junaid’s character is heard telling Sai Pallavi’s Meera that he loves her smile, before admitting he may not know how to win her heart but believes some dreams are meant to stay just out of reach. The brief clip highlights the quiet chemistry between the new pairing, with romance unfolding through words and lingering moments.

Sai Pallavi brings her familiar ease and emotional honesty to the role, while Junaid appears relaxed and assured in a space that allows him to explore vulnerability and restraint. ‘Ek Din’ also marks a long-awaited reunion between Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan, who previously collaborated on films such as ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, with Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit backing the project, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey. After ‘Ek Din’, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan Part 1’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.