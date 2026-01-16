Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reported marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru had created a buzz across the internet recently. Most recently, Samantha shared a lighthearted, goofy photo on social media in which she and Raj are seen posing playfully for the camera. Raj’s face appears blurred in the image, adding an element of intrigue. She captioned the post ‘Sankranthi vibes, once again sparking curiosity among fans.

Rumours about their relationship first began circulating in 2024, after Samantha was spotted sharing pictures with Raj at multiple events and gatherings. While neither had openly addressed the speculation at the time, their frequent appearances together kept fans intrigued. The couple is said to have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, away from the public eye. Samantha later added to the excitement by sharing photos from the celebration on social media, accompanied by heart emojis and affectionate captions.

Samantha’s personal life has often drawn public attention, especially following her high-profile marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya, which eventually ended in divorce. Naga Chaitanya later went on to marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala.