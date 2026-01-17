Tamil actor Suriya’s next project is with director Jithu Madhavan, best known for 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham'. The film, currently titled 'Suriya 47', has now got an official update from Netflix, which will stream the movie after its theatrical release.

Netflix shared a poster featuring Suriya in silhouette and confirmed that the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption, “A serious crime hunt with a not-so-serious team,” offers a hint at the film’s tone and suggests a lighter approach to the genre, in line with Jithu Madhavan’s earlier work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster also appears to show Suriya in a police uniform, leading to online speculation about him playing a cop again. Several fans drew comparisons to his role in 'Singham', with comments such as “Singam is back” and “Prime Suriya is back” appearing on social media.

If the film does lean into humour, it could mark a change from the largely intense roles Suriya has taken on in recent years. Nazriya Nazim and Naslen will be seen in important roles, while music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam.