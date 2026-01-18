After the mega hit ‘Thudarum’, director Tharun Moorthy reunites with Mohanlal for a new film, which has officially gone on floors.

Produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions, the project marks the production house’s 21st venture. The film will see Mohanlal return to a police role after a long gap, with Meera Jasmine cast as the female lead. The official launch took place with a script pooja at the historic Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, a venue closely associated with Tharun Moorthy, as all his films so far have been inaugurated there. His previous works include ‘Operation Java’, ‘Saudi Vellakka’ and ‘Thudarum’. The ceremony was kept low-key, with only the core team in attendance.

The film also features several prominent names from Malayalam cinema. The screenplay has been penned by Ratheesh Ravi, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Cinematography is by Shaji Kumar and editing by Vivek Harshan. Vishnu Govind is in charge of sound design, Mashar Hamsa handles costumes, and Gokul Das serves as production designer. The film’s co-direction is by Binu Pappu, while production control is overseen by Sudharman Vallikkunnu.

Filming is set to begin on January 23 in Thodupuzha, with Central Pictures set to release the film.