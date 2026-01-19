Lenaa and her husband, Prasanth Balakrishnan, recently marked their second wedding anniversary in a heartfelt celebration surrounded by close family and friends. The joyous occasion was made even more special by the presence of Lenaa's mother, a talented baker, who lovingly crafted a signature cake to honor the milestone. The centerpiece of the celebration was an exquisite orange and dark chocolate cake, meticulously baked by her mother—a sweet gesture that symbolised the warmth and affection that defined the couple's journey.

Lenaa, moved by the moment, shared a touching video of herself and Prasanth cutting the cake together, their smiles reflecting the happiness they’ve found in each other’s company. “Thank you, mummy, for the most amazing orange, dark chocolate cake that made our 2nd wedding anniversary celebrations today so lovely!” Lena wrote, her words full of gratitude and love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenaa was previously married to Abhilash Kumar, a childhood friend with whom she parted on friendly terms. It was in January 2024 that Lenaa revealed her marriage to Prasanth, an Indian Air Force Group Captain, who was also among the selected candidates for the prestigious Gaganyaan mission. Their wedding, an intimate affair, took place at the serene Malleshwaram temple in Bengaluru.

In the ten months since their wedding, Lenaa has been adjusting to life alongside Prasanth in the USA. While embracing this fresh chapter, she took a short hiatus from her acting career. However, she recently clarified that she has not quit movies. Now, Lenaa is gearing up for her return with her upcoming project 'Valathuvashathe Kallan,' a much-anticipated film directed by Jeethu Joseph.