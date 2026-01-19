This week promises an exciting lineup for cinema lovers, with a mix of sports drama, musical comedy, high-octane war action, and star-driven storytelling hitting the big screen. From experimental narratives to highly anticipated sequels, here’s a look at the films you shouldn’t miss this weekend.

‘Chatha Pacha’

Inspired by the world of professional wrestling, particularly WWE, Chatha Pacha revolves around a group of Kochi natives who come together to organise a wrestling event. Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, who co-conceptualised the idea with Sanoop Thykoodam, the film explores an unconventional sporting subculture set in Kerala. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vaishak Nair, Ishaan Shoukath, Carmen S. Mathew, and a few child artistes. Positioned as the next sports drama after 'Alappuzha Gymkhana,' the film brings a fresh and energetic premise to the big screen.

‘Magic Mushrooms’

Directed by Nadirshah, 'Magic Mushrooms' stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Akshaya Udayakumar in the lead roles. The film stands out for its music, composed by Nadirshah himself, featuring an impressive lineup of playback singers including Shankar Mahadevan, K.S. Chithra, Shreya Ghoshal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Jassie Gift. Written by debutant Aakash Dev, the film also features Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, and Johny Antony in key roles, promising a blend of humour, music, and emotional moments.

‘Border 2’

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, 'Border 2' is the sequel to the iconic 1997 war film 'Border.' Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. After a gap of 27 years, the makers have revived the franchise, adding fresh faces such as Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty to the cast, while retaining the patriotic fervour that made the original a cult classic.

‘Baby Girl’

Baby Girl marks Nivin Pauly’s second consecutive theatrical release in less than two months, following the success of 'Sarvam Maya.' Directed by 'Garudan' fame Arun Varma, the film is scripted by the popular writing duo Bobby–Sanjay, who return to Malayalam cinema after a two-year hiatus.