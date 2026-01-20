The release of director Riyas Marath’s Malayalam crime thriller ‘Anomie’, starring Rahman and Bhavana, has been pushed to February 6, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on January 30. Sharing a new poster online, the team confirmed the revised date and described the film as a big-screen experience titled ‘Anomie: The Equation of Death’.

The postponement comes amid growing buzz around the film, especially after its teaser dropped last week. The gripping promo opens with a chilling reflection on humanity’s fear of death, cutting to stark visuals of police officers in pursuit of a ruthless psychopath. Rahman is seen as a cop locked in a tense confrontation, while Bhavana’s character raises a key question at the heart of the mystery: whether the man they are chasing is the killer or someone who knows the truth.

Positioned as an intense manhunt thriller, ‘Anomie’ also features Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu and Arjun Lal in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dr Roy CJ, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana and Aadith Prassanakumar, with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.