Actor Asin Thottumkal, who has largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years, was back in focus as her husband, entrepreneur Rahul Sharma, marked their 10th wedding anniversary by sharing rare pictures of the couple. The photos, posted on X, included a candid image of Asin from their wedding day and a quiet, personal moment the two shared together, offering fans a glimpse into her life away from the spotlight.

Rahul’s anniversary note quickly drew attention for the warmth and admiration it expressed for Asin. The Micromax co-founder described her as the driving force behind his greatest successes, calling her the “co-founder of everything valuable” in his life. “Ten joyful years. She is the remarkable co-founder of everything valuable in my life. I’m fortunate to have played a supporting role in her life,” he wrote. Wishing her a happy anniversary, Rahul added that just as she guides a high-growth startup, she continues to lead their home and his heart, promising to stand by her “on the set of life” every day as they build their future together.

Asin, who made her debut in Malayalam cinema, went on to become one of the most recognisable faces across Tamil and Hindi films. Her career breakthrough came with ‘Ghajini’, in which she starred opposite Suriya in the Tamil version and Aamir Khan in the Hindi remake. The film catapulted her to national fame, opening the door to a string of successful projects in Bollywood. She went on to play leading roles in several box-office hits, including ‘Ready’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Khiladi 786’, and ‘Bol Bachchan’. ‘All Is Well’, released in 2015, marked her final appearance on screen.

In January 2016, Asin married Rahul Sharma and soon after chose to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arin Ray, in 2017. Since then, Asin has maintained a low profile, staying away from social media and rarely making public appearances, a choice that has only added to the curiosity surrounding her life after cinema.

The story of how Asin and Rahul met has also resurfaced alongside their anniversary celebrations. Their romance has an unexpected Bollywood connection, with actor Akshay Kumar playing cupid. The two were introduced during the shooting of ‘Housefull 2’, and a playful moment during a game of hide-and-seek, where Akshay reportedly asked them to hide inside the same cupboard, became the starting point of their relationship. The couple managed to keep their relationship private for nearly four years, with Akshay Kumar helping them stay out of the public gaze.

A decade into their marriage, the anniversary post has brought Asin back into conversation, reminding audiences of her successful film career while offering a rare glimpse into the quieter, more personal life she chose beyond the arc lights.