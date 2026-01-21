Actor Bhavana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming crime thriller ‘Anomie’, and the buzz around the project has been steadily building. In a recent conversation with Manorama Online, the actor spoke not just about her work, but also about the quiet, steady support she finds in her husband, Naveen.

Bhavana described Naveen as someone who understands her deeply and gives her the space she needs. “Everyone needs a different amount of time to come out of their problems, and Naveen allows me that time,” she said. According to her, emotional healing cannot be rushed. “When someone is upset, there’s no point in telling them to be okay quickly. If you ask someone to smile, will they suddenly start smiling?” she asked. For Bhavana, the best companions are those who allow you the time and freedom to process your sadness, and she says Naveen has always been that person for her.

During the interview, Bhavana also spoke candidly about her relationship with faith, describing it as a mix of belief, doubt, and humour. She admitted that her devotion surfaces only in certain moments. “I pray hoping things will work out, but if they don’t, I’ll say I’ll never pray again, or that God no longer exists for me,” she said with a laugh. However, she added that such resolutions rarely last. “When I’m travelling and happen to see a temple, I instinctively pray. That’s when I remember I had said I wouldn’t pray anymore,” she said, describing her faith as something that ebbs and flows.

Bhavana also said there is a deep-rooted faith within her, shaped by the environment she grew up in. “I do believe that God exists,” she said, acknowledging that belief, for her, is as much instinctive as it is emotional.

As ‘Anomie’ gears up for release, Bhavana’s reflections offer a glimpse into the personal grounding that sustains her, both in her career and beyond. 'Anomie' will hit theatres on February 6.