Mohanlal has unveiled a second poster of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film ‘Thudakkam’, offering a clearer glimpse into the tone of the project. The poster has a strikingly intense mood, with Vismaya positioned at the centre, staring straight ahead with a stern, composed expression. Behind her stands Ashish Joe Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor, equally serious in demeanour. What has particularly caught fans’ attention is a figure at the edge of the frame that appears to be Mohanlal himself, turned in the opposite direction, subtly facing Vismaya. The visual composition hints at a layered, serious narrative rather than a light debut vehicle.

The poster quickly drew reactions from fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement. One user wrote, “Let this be a great start for Vismaya with her father,” while another said, “Let the ‘Thudakkam’ be great,” reflecting the emotional investment surrounding her entry into cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, ‘Thudakkam’ marks the filmmaker’s next project after the blockbuster ‘2018’. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and is the production house’s 37th venture. Interest in the project has been high, as it introduces Vismaya Mohanlal to the big screen, following her brother Pranav Mohanlal’s debut. Many see it as an important new chapter for the Mohanlal family.

Outside acting, Vismaya has already carved a creative identity of her own. She is a writer and painter, and her poetry collection ‘Grains of Stardust’ had earlier drawn attention for its distinctive voice and visual sensibility. She has also worked behind the camera as an assistant director on ‘Barroz’, Mohanlal’s directorial debut, gaining hands-on filmmaking experience before stepping into the spotlight.