India’s much-anticipated Oscar entry Homebound has failed to secure a spot in the final five nominees for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound had raised significant expectations after becoming the first Indian film in 25 years to make it to the Academy’s shortlist of 15 films in the category.

The last Indian film to achieve this milestone was Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’ in 2001. Despite strong buzz and prestigious backing—including Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese as executive producer— ‘Homebound’ could not advance to the final nominations. Its absence was particularly felt given the film’s powerful subject matter and international support.

The 15 shortlisted films included ‘Belén’ (Argentina), ‘The Secret Agent’ (Brazil), ‘It Was Just an Accident’ (France), ‘Sound of Falling’ (Germany), ‘The President’s Cake’ (Iraq), ‘Kokuho’ (Japan), ‘All That’s Left of You’ (Jordan), ‘No Other Choice’ (South Korea), ‘Sirât’ (Spain), ‘Late Shift’ (Switzerland), ‘Left-Handed Girl’ (Taiwan), ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ (Tunisia), ‘Palestine 36’ (Palestine), and ‘Sentimental Value’ (Norway).

From this list, ‘The Secret Agent,’ ‘It Was Just an Accident,’ ‘Sentimental Value,’ ‘Sirât,’ and ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ advanced to the final nominations.

‘Homebound’ tells the story of two young men struggling to overcome caste discrimination and systemic harassment while searching for employment. The film is based on a true story that was published in The New York Times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is yet to win an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. However, the country has earned Academy Awards in other categories over the years, including costume design, documentary filmmaking, and original score.