A series of glaring technical errors in the film ‘Kalamkaval’, starring Mammootty, have triggered widespread criticism on social media. The film, produced by Mammootty Kampany and directed by Jithin K Jose, premiered on OTT on January 16. Soon after its release, viewers began pointing out multiple spelling mistakes in the title cards, raising questions about quality control in the post-production process.

What has particularly stunned fans and cinephiles is that even Mammootty’s name has been spelt incorrectly in the film. In the closing credits, where the cast names appear, the actor’s name has been written as “Mammotty” instead of the correct “Mammootty”, omitting one ‘o’. Fans have called this an alarming oversight, especially since Mammootty is not only the lead actor but also the producer of the film under his own banner.

Several other errors visible in the opening title cards have also come under scrutiny. In the ‘thanks’ section, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s name has been written as “Sukumar” instead of “Sukumaran”. Veteran actor Kunchan’s name has also been spelt incorrectly. The credit for “Managing Director” appears as “Manging”, while “Title Design” includes a spelling error, with “Design” written as “Desidn”.

Mistakes related to technical credits recur throughout the film. In “Production Sound Mixer”, the word “Production” is missing the letter ‘c’. The same word has been misspelt in several places, appearing as “Prodution” and “Productoin”. The term “Cinematographers” has been incorrectly written as “Cinematographets”, and the credit for “Music and Background Score” also contains an error in the spelling of “Background”. In the final credits, viewers have noticed that the names of technical crew members have been written continuously without commas, further adding to the list of lapses. Fans claim that a more thorough review could reveal even more such mistakes.

Social media users are questioning how these basic spelling errors escaped notice, particularly when films typically undergo multiple rounds of editing and verification before release. Many fans have expressed disappointment, noting that ‘Kalamkaval’ had the potential to be regarded as one of the stronger films in Mammootty’s career. Film lovers have also pointed out that such lapses are unexpected from a production house like Mammootty Kampany, which has built a reputation for quality cinema. The prevailing criticism is that errors of this nature undermine a film’s technical credibility and overall seriousness.