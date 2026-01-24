Noted theatre artist KV Vijesh, 49, has passed away. He collapsed during a theatre workshop that he was conducting at the Sacred Heart College in Thevara. Although Vijesh was rushed to the nearest hospital, his life couldn’t be saved. Vijesh is a notable artist who made a mark as a dramatist, director and acting coach.

Vijesh, an alumnus of the School of Drama, was one of the most well-known theatre personalities in Kerala. He formed the Theatre Beats with his wife and popular theatre artist Kabani to train students in the nuances of the artform. Famous songs like ‘Ningalu Ningale Mathram Ishtapedallappa; and ‘Perutha Bhoominte Ullintullil Oru Cheriya Bhoomindu’ were penned by Vijesh who hailed from Kozhikode.

Vijesh was well-known in the cinema industry too, as he often led acting workshops for many popular movies. He trained actors for movies like ‘Philips and the Monkey Pen,’ ‘Malgudi Days,’ ‘My God,’ ‘My Great Father,’ ‘Gold Coin,’ ‘Pulliman,’ ‘Ami’ and ‘Clint.’ He entered the cinema industry, penning songs for ‘Thakarachenda’ directed by Avira Rebecca. Saira is his only child. His parents are Vijayan and Sathyabhama.