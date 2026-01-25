Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur really married? Social media briefly thought so, thanks to a convincingly made AI-generated video that went viral on Instagram on Friday.

The video, shared by the account @devaimation, showed what appeared to be scenes from the actors’ wedding, complete with claims that the ceremony took place on January 22 in Chennai. The reel even described it as a “close-knit, private family wedding,” lending it an air of authenticity.

However, it didn’t take long for fans to spot something off.

The biggest giveaway was the guest list. In the video, Dhanush and Mrunal are seen smiling together while several high-profile actors — including Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay, Ajith, and Trisha — appear in the background. The idea that so many top stars would casually attend a “private” wedding immediately raised eyebrows.

Another moment that gave the game away was a shot of Trisha taking a selfie — except the hand holding the phone clearly belonged to Shruti Haasan. It was one of several visual inconsistencies that only AI could produce.

Interestingly, the creator did include a disclaimer at the end of the caption, stating that the video was AI-generated and meant purely for entertainment and news-style representation, with no official confirmation from the actors involved. Despite this, the clip spread quickly, with many viewers missing the disclaimer altogether.

While a majority of users recognised the video as fake, some were still seen commenting, “Is this AI?” — highlighting how easily such content can blur the line between fiction and reality online.