The actor-director couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recently spotted spending some time with their favourite couple in Chennai. The duo took to social media to post photos from their time together. Nayanthara in her post, shared how actor R Madhavan and his wife Sairta Birje remain their ‘favourite couple’. She also expressed her love by stating that Madhavan and Saritha are the ‘kindest, warmest, sweetest souls’.

She added that over the years, Madhavan and Sarita have become more than friends for them; they are now like family. "Every time we meet them, it feels like we've known them for years. Now they're not just friends, they're family. Love n only love," added Nayanthara.Resharing Nayanthara's post on his Insta Stories, Vignesh Shivan added, "Sweetest people....lots of love always,” he also wrote.

It is worth noting that Nayanthara and Madhavan shared the screen space in the 2025 Tamil sports psychological thriller ‘Test’. These two played husband and wife in the drama directed by S Sashikanth. Backed by Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner of YNOT Studios, ‘Test’ stars Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine in lead roles, along with Kaali Venkat, Nassar, and Vinay Varma as the supporting cast.

The project follows the intertwined stories of three people - a scientist's struggles to save his hydro-fuel project, his wife's maternal aspirations, and a faded cricketer seeking to retire on a high note. The technical crew of the drama includes Shakthisree Gopalan as the music composer, Viraj Singh Gohil as the cinematographer, and T S Suresh as the editor. ‘Test’ reached the audience on April 4, last year.

Up next, Nayanthara will star in Yash's much-awaited period gangster film 'Toxic'. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the project further stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in crucial roles. ‘Toxic’ is slated for a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.